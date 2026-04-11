Vaishnavi Adkar's Triumph Keeps India's Billie Jean King Cup Hopes Alive

In a thrilling display of determination, India's Vaishnavi Adkar secured a crucial victory against South Korea's Sohyun Park, maintaining her nation's hopes in the Billie Jean King Cup. Adkar's courageous performance followed the disappointment of compatriot Ankita Raina's defeat.

India needed a strong 3-0 win to climb into the top two positions and advance towards the World Cup Play-offs. Although captain Vishal Uppal entrusted experienced Ankita Raina with the opening singles match, her struggle against Dayeon Back led to a regrettable loss.

Vaishnavi's tenacity shone through in an engaging 7-6(2), 7-6(5) triumph. Despite a medical timeout for back issues, her resilience in the face of pressure and skillful backhands during crucial points energized both the team and fans alike.

(With inputs from agencies.)