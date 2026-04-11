Vaishnavi Adkar's Triumph Keeps India's Billie Jean King Cup Hopes Alive
Vaishnavi Adkar's inspiring win over higher-ranked Sohyun Park kept India in contention during the Billie Jean King Cup against South Korea. However, Ankita Raina's earlier loss to Dayeon Back dashed India's hopes of progressing to the World Cup Play-offs, leading to a likely fourth-place finish for the hosts.
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- India
In a thrilling display of determination, India's Vaishnavi Adkar secured a crucial victory against South Korea's Sohyun Park, maintaining her nation's hopes in the Billie Jean King Cup. Adkar's courageous performance followed the disappointment of compatriot Ankita Raina's defeat.
India needed a strong 3-0 win to climb into the top two positions and advance towards the World Cup Play-offs. Although captain Vishal Uppal entrusted experienced Ankita Raina with the opening singles match, her struggle against Dayeon Back led to a regrettable loss.
Vaishnavi's tenacity shone through in an engaging 7-6(2), 7-6(5) triumph. Despite a medical timeout for back issues, her resilience in the face of pressure and skillful backhands during crucial points energized both the team and fans alike.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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