Gujarat Party Busted: 18 Arrested in Dry State

In a significant crackdown within Gujarat, a dry state, eighteen individuals were apprehended for allegedly partaking in alcohol at a party in Anand. The incident unfurled as police responded to a tip-off, raiding a farmhouse owned by Parikshit Mistry.

Inspector PJ Batva from the Anklav police station reported Friday night's raid, during which authorities seized beer cans, phones, and cars. The party attendees included fifteen men and three women, with some identified as business partners and residents of Vadodara.

As legal proceedings commence under the Prohibition Act, efforts are underway to apprehend Mistry and the alcohol supplier. Medical examinations are being conducted to confirm the alleged alcohol consumption.

(With inputs from agencies.)