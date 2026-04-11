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Heroin Haul in Haryana: Man Arrested

A man named Ariman was arrested in Haryana's Ambala after police recovered one kilogram of heroin from his car during a search operation. The bust was carried out following a tip-off, and a case has been filed against him under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ambala | Updated: 11-04-2026 21:03 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 21:03 IST
Heroin Haul in Haryana: Man Arrested
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  • Country:
  • India

A significant drug bust occurred in Haryana's Ambala, resulting in the arrest of a man named Ariman.

Authorities seized one kilogram of heroin from his vehicle during a routine checkpoint led by Deputy Superintendent of Police (Crime), Virender Kumar.

The operation, prompted by a tip-off, falls under the strict regulations of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

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