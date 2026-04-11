Heroin Haul in Haryana: Man Arrested
A man named Ariman was arrested in Haryana's Ambala after police recovered one kilogram of heroin from his car during a search operation. The bust was carried out following a tip-off, and a case has been filed against him under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Ambala | Updated: 11-04-2026 21:03 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 21:03 IST
- Country:
- India
A significant drug bust occurred in Haryana's Ambala, resulting in the arrest of a man named Ariman.
Authorities seized one kilogram of heroin from his vehicle during a routine checkpoint led by Deputy Superintendent of Police (Crime), Virender Kumar.
The operation, prompted by a tip-off, falls under the strict regulations of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.
ALSO READ
Singer Asha Bhosle admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai due to cardiac arrest and pulmonary problems: Sources.
Man found sleeping in temple office after stealing Rs 8,500, arrested
Kashmir Drug Bust: Eight Arrested, Massive Contraband Seized
Arrest in Beed: Illegal Firearm Operation Busted
Major Poppy Husk Seizure in Jharkhand: Two Arrested