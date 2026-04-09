DDA's Anti-Encroachment Drive Targets Farmhouses in Sainik Farms

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) launched a significant anti-encroachment drive on Thursday, demolishing 23 farmhouses in the upscale Sainik Farm area of south Delhi.

This action is part of DDA's ongoing commitment to safeguard ecological assets at Tilapth Valley Biodiversity Park and adjacent Maidangarhi village by removing unauthorized constructions.

Despite facing resistance from residents and active judicial orders, 70% of the targeted area was cleared, officials reported, reiterating the drive's intent to enhance the area's green footprint.

(With inputs from agencies.)