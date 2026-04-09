DDA's Anti-Encroachment Drive Targets Farmhouses in Sainik Farms
The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) conducted an anti-encroachment drive demolishing 23 farmhouses in Sainik Farm, aiming to protect Tilapth Valley Biodiversity Park. Despite judicial stay orders on some plots, approximately 70% of the targeted area was cleared. Residents opposed the action, citing a lack of clear land demarcation.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-04-2026 20:49 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 20:49 IST
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The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) launched a significant anti-encroachment drive on Thursday, demolishing 23 farmhouses in the upscale Sainik Farm area of south Delhi.
This action is part of DDA's ongoing commitment to safeguard ecological assets at Tilapth Valley Biodiversity Park and adjacent Maidangarhi village by removing unauthorized constructions.
Despite facing resistance from residents and active judicial orders, 70% of the targeted area was cleared, officials reported, reiterating the drive's intent to enhance the area's green footprint.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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