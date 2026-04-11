Protesters Arrested in Trafalgar Square: Controversy Over Palestine Action Ban

In a significant development on Saturday, London police arrested 212 individuals gathered at Trafalgar Square in protest of the UK's ban on the Palestine Action group. The protest came in the wake of a High Court decision in February that ruled the ban unlawful.

The unrest was triggered after Palestine Action was banned under anti-terrorism legislation last July, following an incident where some members trespassed onto a Royal Air Force base. They accuse the UK government of complicity in alleged Israeli war crimes in Gaza, accusations the Israeli government vehemently denies.

During the protest, demonstrators, many adorned with black and white Palestinian scarves and wielding Palestinian flags, remained seated on the ground. London's Metropolitan Police shared on the platform X that arrests were ongoing for those showing support for a proscribed organization.

(With inputs from agencies.)