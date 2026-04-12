BJP Enforces Attendance for Crucial Women's Reservation Amendment
The BJP has issued a three-line whip for its MPs to ensure attendance during a special Budget session focused on women's reservation. Aiming to implement the women's quota before the 2029 elections, the Union Cabinet has cleared draft bills to increase Lok Sabha seats, reserving 273 for women.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-04-2026 12:19 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 12:19 IST
- Country:
- India
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has instructed all its legislators to be present for a critical Parliament session focused on the Women's Reservation Act amendments.
This session, set from April 16 to 18, coincides with the Modi administration's attempt to pass the long-awaited law guaranteeing women's quotas before the 2029 elections.
The Union Cabinet has approved bills to expand Lok Sabha to 816 seats, reserving 273 for women, indicating a historic legislative shift.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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