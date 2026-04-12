BJP Enforces Attendance for Crucial Women's Reservation Amendment

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has instructed all its legislators to be present for a critical Parliament session focused on the Women's Reservation Act amendments.

This session, set from April 16 to 18, coincides with the Modi administration's attempt to pass the long-awaited law guaranteeing women's quotas before the 2029 elections.

The Union Cabinet has approved bills to expand Lok Sabha to 816 seats, reserving 273 for women, indicating a historic legislative shift.

(With inputs from agencies.)