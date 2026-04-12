Iran's Diplomatic Standoff Highlights Trust Issues in US-Iran Talks

In a pivotal statement, Iran's Parliamentary Speaker, Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, criticized the United States for failing to build trust during recent dialogues in Islamabad.

Qalibaf pointed out that Iran had put forward 'forward-looking' initiatives in the discussions, yet the U.S. can't be relied upon by Iran's delegation.

He noted in a candid post on social media site X that it's imperative for the U.S. to comprehend Iran's steadfast logic, determining whether it's capable of gaining their trust to advance diplomatic outcomes.