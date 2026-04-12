Iran's Diplomatic Standoff Highlights Trust Issues in US-Iran Talks
Iran's Parliamentary Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf emphasized distrust towards the U.S. after 'forward-looking' negotiations in Islamabad. Qalibaf asserts the U.S. needs to demonstrate reliability to progress in talks, underlining Iran's steadfast logic and principles amidst the negotiations.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-04-2026 14:47 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 14:47 IST
In a pivotal statement, Iran's Parliamentary Speaker, Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, criticized the United States for failing to build trust during recent dialogues in Islamabad.
Qalibaf pointed out that Iran had put forward 'forward-looking' initiatives in the discussions, yet the U.S. can't be relied upon by Iran's delegation.
He noted in a candid post on social media site X that it's imperative for the U.S. to comprehend Iran's steadfast logic, determining whether it's capable of gaining their trust to advance diplomatic outcomes.
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We need affirmative commitment that Iran will not seek nuclear weapon, or tools that help them achieve one fast: Vance in Islamabad.
So we go back to the United States, having not come to an agreement: JD Vance in Islamabad.