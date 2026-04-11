Massive Arrests Amid Uprising Against Palestine Action Ban

On Saturday, London police apprehended more than 200 individuals participating in a protest against the ban on the group Palestine Action. The Metropolitan Police confirmed that 212 protesters, aged between 27 and 82, were detained for supporting the group, which the government labeled a terrorist organization.

In February, Britain's High Court ruled that the government's decision to ban the group was unlawful. However, the prohibition remains as the government appeals the decision. The protest, organized by Defend Our Juries, was prefaced by police warnings of possible arrests.

Hundreds gathered in Trafalgar Square, brandishing signs like 'I oppose genocide. I support Palestine Action.' Among them was Massive Attack musician Robert Del Naja, who openly supported Palestine Action, acknowledging the risk of possible legal repercussions.