Gruesome Murder Shocks Himachal's Mandi District

Shock and outrage gripped Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district as a 19-year-old college student, Siya Guleria, was tragically murdered. The crime took place on Monday morning near Gopalpur when two unidentified men attacked her.

The assailants, who ambushed Guleria on a bike, assaulted her with a sharp weapon, resulting in her death on the spot.

A swift police response led to the arrest of a 36-year-old suspect found hiding nearby. The community demanded justice while local law enforcement assured a thorough investigation under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita 2023.