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Gruesome Murder Shocks Himachal's Mandi District

A 19-year-old girl, Siya Guleria, was brutally murdered in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district. The police have arrested a 36-year-old suspect. The heinous act has sparked outrage among locals, demanding severe punishment. Police have registered a case under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita 2023 and are investigating further.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 13-04-2026 15:16 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 15:16 IST
Gruesome Murder Shocks Himachal's Mandi District
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  • India

Shock and outrage gripped Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district as a 19-year-old college student, Siya Guleria, was tragically murdered. The crime took place on Monday morning near Gopalpur when two unidentified men attacked her.

The assailants, who ambushed Guleria on a bike, assaulted her with a sharp weapon, resulting in her death on the spot.

A swift police response led to the arrest of a 36-year-old suspect found hiding nearby. The community demanded justice while local law enforcement assured a thorough investigation under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita 2023.

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