Unlicensed Rental Service Raided in Pazhavangadi
A two-wheeler rental service in Pazhavangadi was raided by city police for operating without a licence and with irregularities. Over 100 two-wheelers and five cars were seized. The owner, linked to a murder case, is absconding. Further legal actions are pending with the Motor Vehicles Department.
- Country:
- India
In a significant crackdown, city police raided an unlicensed two-wheeler rental service in Pazhavangadi on Monday. The operation, led by a special squad, uncovered a range of violations following a tip-off to the Thiruvananthapuram City Police Commissioner.
Authorities seized more than 100 two-wheelers and five cars from a rented property. The vehicles, contrary to legal requirements, were not registered with the Motor Vehicles Department and bore private number plates. Police claim the service lent out private vehicles held as collateral against loans provided by the operators.
An alarming discovery was around 200 litres of petrol stored in cans, raising safety concerns. The business owner, implicated in a murder case, is currently on the run. Official action to permanently close the operation is underway, pending further consultation with the Motor Vehicles Department.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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