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Women's Reservation Bill Faces Political Hurdle in Lok Sabha

Union Minister of State Suresh Gopi criticizes Congress for opposing the Constitution Amendment Bill, aiming for women's reservation in legislatures. The Bill proposed increasing Lok Sabha seats to 816 for 33% reservation for women. Gopi expressed disappointment but emphasized ongoing hope for empowerment and justice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 18-04-2026 12:17 IST | Created: 18-04-2026 12:17 IST
Women's Reservation Bill Faces Political Hurdle in Lok Sabha
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister of State Suresh Gopi has voiced strong criticism against the Congress-led opposition for blocking the Constitution Amendment Bill aimed at implementing women's reservation in legislatures by 2029.

The bill intended to expand the Lok Sabha from 543 to 816 seats to facilitate a 33% reservation for women was met with opposition, resulting in a significant setback for the vision of empowering Indian women.

Gopi expressed his dismay on Facebook, highlighting the aspirations of millions tied to the Women's Reservation Bill and encouraging perseverance and hope despite the defeat in the Lok Sabha.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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