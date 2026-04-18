Women's Reservation Bill Faces Political Hurdle in Lok Sabha

Union Minister of State Suresh Gopi has voiced strong criticism against the Congress-led opposition for blocking the Constitution Amendment Bill aimed at implementing women's reservation in legislatures by 2029.

The bill intended to expand the Lok Sabha from 543 to 816 seats to facilitate a 33% reservation for women was met with opposition, resulting in a significant setback for the vision of empowering Indian women.

Gopi expressed his dismay on Facebook, highlighting the aspirations of millions tied to the Women's Reservation Bill and encouraging perseverance and hope despite the defeat in the Lok Sabha.

(With inputs from agencies.)