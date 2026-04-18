Left Menu

Women's Reservation Bill Defeat: A Setback to 'Nari Shakti'

The defeat of the Constitutional amendment bill for 33% women's reservation in legislatures was termed a 'brazen betrayal' of women's empowerment by Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi. The bill, requiring a two-thirds majority, was opposed, with 230 MPs voting against it, sparking political backlash and calls for accountability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 18-04-2026 12:31 IST | Created: 18-04-2026 12:31 IST
Women's Reservation Bill Defeat: A Setback to 'Nari Shakti'
  • Country:
  • India

The defeat of the Constitutional amendment bill aiming for a 33% reservation for women in legislatures has sparked significant political controversy. Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi condemned the opposition's obstruction as a 'brazen betrayal' of women's power and the vision of an inclusive India.

The bill, which proposed increasing the number of Lok Sabha seats to 816, fell short of the required two-thirds majority with 230 MPs against it. This result has stirred widespread political critique and vows for continued efforts towards women's rights.

The ruling BJP criticized opposition parties, notably the BJD, for what it perceives as a betrayal of women's empowerment. They argue that true progress relies on women's participation in decision-making processes, accusing opponents of undermining women's voices in shaping the nation's future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
RPSC Exam 2024 Produces Remarkably Fast Results

RPSC Exam 2024 Produces Remarkably Fast Results

 India
2
US Sanctions Colombian Firms for Mercenary Recruitment in Sudan Conflict

US Sanctions Colombian Firms for Mercenary Recruitment in Sudan Conflict

 Egypt
3
Long Shadow of the Past: Shabir Shah's Arrest in 1996 Terror Case

Long Shadow of the Past: Shabir Shah's Arrest in 1996 Terror Case

 India
4
Blaze Erupts at Uran Warehouse, Airport Fire Contained Swiftly

Blaze Erupts at Uran Warehouse, Airport Fire Contained Swiftly

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cultural sustainability acts as gatekeeper in AI-driven tourism decisions

Faculty embrace AI tools in STEM classrooms while warning of over-reliance risks

Governance mismatch threatens academic integrity in era of generative AI

High-accuracy AI models improve IoT threat detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026