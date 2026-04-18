Women's Reservation Bill Defeat: A Setback to 'Nari Shakti'

The defeat of the Constitutional amendment bill aiming for a 33% reservation for women in legislatures has sparked significant political controversy. Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi condemned the opposition's obstruction as a 'brazen betrayal' of women's power and the vision of an inclusive India.

The bill, which proposed increasing the number of Lok Sabha seats to 816, fell short of the required two-thirds majority with 230 MPs against it. This result has stirred widespread political critique and vows for continued efforts towards women's rights.

The ruling BJP criticized opposition parties, notably the BJD, for what it perceives as a betrayal of women's empowerment. They argue that true progress relies on women's participation in decision-making processes, accusing opponents of undermining women's voices in shaping the nation's future.

(With inputs from agencies.)