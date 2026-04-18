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President Murmu to Launch Welfare Projects in Rourkela

President Droupadi Murmu is set to visit Rourkela, Odisha, on April 21 to address a public meeting and inaugurate welfare projects such as the Integrated Command Control Centre, a Science Park, and a Planetarium. Preparations, including security arrangements, are underway for the visit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 18-04-2026 12:53 IST | Created: 18-04-2026 12:53 IST
President Murmu to Launch Welfare Projects in Rourkela
Droupadi Murmu
  • Country:
  • India

President Droupadi Murmu will visit Rourkela in Odisha's Sundergarh district on April 21. She is expected to address a public meeting and inaugurate numerous welfare projects, according to officials.

Chief Secretary Anu Garg conducted a review meeting to ensure all preparations are in place for the presidential visit. The Director General of Police, Y B Khurania, along with other senior police officers, joined virtually to finalize security protocols.

Murmu will arrive at Jharsuguda airport and travel by helicopter to Rourkela. Her schedule includes addressing the public in Sector-13 and inaugurating the Integrated Command Control Centre, Science Park, and Planetarium, among other projects. She will also visit the Tribal Museum and will return to New Delhi the same afternoon.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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