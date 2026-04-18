PM Modi Criticizes DMK, Congress for Derailing Women's Reservation Bill

Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticized the DMK and Congress on Saturday for allegedly derailing the women's reservation bill, aimed at increasing the presence of ordinary women in legislative bodies. He claimed these parties, particularly targeting DMK in Tamil Nadu, engaged in petty politics and were responsible for the bill's defeat.

Modi said the defeat obstructed the potential expansion of parliamentary and assembly representation for Tamil women. Mincing no words, he accused the DMK of having no achievements and deceiving the public about seat reduction fears to mask their opposition to women's ascent in politics.

The Prime Minister urged Tamil Nadu's women to challenge the DMK on their stance against the bill, urging them to send a strong message during the polls. Modi stressed that the BJP-NDA would persist in their fight to enhance women's representation and safety in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)