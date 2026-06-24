Erdogan's Push to Disband PKK Gains Momentum

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan Said On Wednesday That Work Was Underway On A Legal Framework That Will Speed Up The Disbandment Of The Kurdistan Workers Party Pkk Militant Group

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan revealed on Wednesday that efforts are underway to create a legal framework intended to expedite the disbandment of the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militant group.

Addressing lawmakers from his ruling AK Party in parliament, Erdogan did not disclose specifics on what these legal measures would entail. However, he stressed Ankara’s determination to successfully conclude ongoing peace negotiations with the PKK.

The president reaffirmed his commitment to ending the PKK's more than 40-year insurgency against the Turkish state, indicating that the matter would be presented to parliament promptly.