Erdogan's Push to Disband PKK Gains Momentum

Turkish President Erdogan announced efforts to establish a legal framework for dismantling the PKK. Speaking to AK Party lawmakers, he emphasized the commitment to finalize the peace process with the PKK, aiming to end the decades-long insurgency against the Turkish state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan Said On Wednesday That Work Was Underway On A Legal Framework That Will Speed Up The Disbandment Of The Kurdistan Workers Party Pkk Militant Group | Updated: 24-06-2026 15:48 IST | Created: 24-06-2026 15:48 IST
Erdogan's Push to Disband PKK Gains Momentum
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan revealed on Wednesday that efforts are underway to create a legal framework intended to expedite the disbandment of the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militant group.

Addressing lawmakers from his ruling AK Party in parliament, Erdogan did not disclose specifics on what these legal measures would entail. However, he stressed Ankara’s determination to successfully conclude ongoing peace negotiations with the PKK.

The president reaffirmed his commitment to ending the PKK's more than 40-year insurgency against the Turkish state, indicating that the matter would be presented to parliament promptly.

TRENDING

1
Faster Mental Health Support Reaches More New Zealanders

Faster Mental Health Support Reaches More New Zealanders

New Zealand
2
INS Tarkash Concludes Mauritius Visit, Sails for Further Deployment

INS Tarkash Concludes Mauritius Visit, Sails for Further Deployment

India
3
Panchayat Service Delivery Takes Centre Stage in Srinagar

Panchayat Service Delivery Takes Centre Stage in Srinagar

India
4
Young SAPS Officer Inspires Through Service and Growth

Young SAPS Officer Inspires Through Service and Growth

South Africa

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Climate Shock, Empty Credit, No Land: Africa’s Women Farmers Face Triple Threat

Why Measles Campaigns in Africa Need Better Data, Targeting and Follow-Up

Electric Vehicles in South Africa: Promise, Power Gaps and the Road to Grid Readiness

Why the Next Global Food Crisis Could Begin With a Geopolitical Threat

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026