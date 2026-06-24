Dr Jitendra Singh Proposes BRICS Space Economy Initiative

Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh has called for the creation of a "BRICS Space Economy" framework, describing it as the next major frontier for global growth and a powerful platform for innovation, investment and sustainable development.

Speaking at the valedictory session of the BRICS Heads of Space Agencies (HOSA) Meeting in Bengaluru, the Minister said BRICS nations possess the scientific expertise, industrial strength and technological capabilities needed to become a major force in the rapidly expanding global space economy. He stressed that the future of space exploration and commercial space activities will depend on collaboration rather than countries working independently.

According to Dr. Singh, partnerships built on shared innovation and collective ambition can help BRICS nations play a leading role in shaping the future of the global space ecosystem.

Space cooperation expands beyond traditional collaboration

The two-day meeting, hosted by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) under India's BRICS Chairship 2026, brought together space agency leaders and senior officials from Brazil, China, Egypt, Ethiopia, Indonesia, Iran, Russia, South Africa and the United Arab Emirates.

During the event, Dr. Singh released the Indian Space Industry Brochure and interacted with representatives of India's growing NewSpace sector, showcasing the capabilities of Indian startups and private space companies to visiting delegations. The discussions focused on strengthening cooperation in areas such as space sustainability, debris-free missions, Earth observation, disaster management, satellite applications, capacity building and knowledge sharing.

Delegates also reviewed progress made through the BRICS Remote Sensing Satellite Constellation, which enables participating countries to share satellite data and collaborate on common challenges. Another key topic was the proposed BRICS Space Council, which is expected to provide greater continuity and institutional support for future cooperation among member nations.

India pushes co-development and sustainable space growth

Dr. Singh highlighted the growing importance of space technology in addressing global challenges such as climate change, environmental degradation, food security, water management and disaster preparedness. He said deeper cooperation among BRICS nations could create opportunities for technology transfer, industrial partnerships, innovation-driven growth and investment while supporting broader development goals.

The Minister also pointed to India's recent achievements in space exploration, including Chandrayaan-3, Aditya-L1 and the ongoing Gaganyaan mission, saying these milestones have opened new avenues for international collaboration in advanced research and space applications. A strong emphasis was placed on sustainability, with discussions covering the need to preserve outer space as a safe and secure environment amid increasing concerns about space traffic and orbital debris.

Dr. Singh urged member countries to move beyond consultation and embrace co-development, co-innovation and co-creation. He said bringing together scientists, engineers, industries, startups and young innovators from BRICS countries could help develop solutions to global challenges while creating new economic opportunities and advancing scientific progress. Reaffirming India's commitment to international cooperation, the Minister said the country will continue working closely with BRICS partners to ensure that space technology contributes to development, resilience, sustainability and shared prosperity across the world.