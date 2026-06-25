Judge Blocks Trump's Executive Order on Mail-In Voting
A federal judge in Boston has blocked the implementation of an executive order by President Trump aimed at tightening mail-in voting rules. The judge ruled the order violated the U.S. Constitution, as elections are managed by states. Trump's order demanded federal involvement in compiling voter eligibility lists.
In a significant judicial decision, a federal judge in Boston has halted President Donald Trump's executive order to tighten mail-in voting rules, mere months before the pivotal November elections. This ruling prevents the order from going into effect, safeguarding states' traditional role in administering their own elections.
Judge Indira Talwani sided with Democratic-led states, asserting Trump's actions unconstitutional, as they infringe upon states' sovereignty over election management. Talwani, nominated by former President Obama, highlighted that the U.S. Constitution doesn't empower the President to alter electoral procedures, a power historically reserved for state and local governments since 1789.
The halted order would have required the Department of Homeland Security to create and share lists of eligible voters, a move contested for breaching privacy protocols. Additionally, the U.S. Postal Service was set to enforce stricter delivery rules on ballots—actions now blocked pending further legal battles.
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