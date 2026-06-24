Maxim Kruglov, deputy leader of Russia's Yabloko party, was sentenced to seven years in prison on Wednesday, found guilty of disseminating false information about the Russian military. The conviction has been interpreted as a crackdown on public dissent amidst ongoing conflict with Ukraine.

Kruglov, a former Moscow legislator, was detained in October following accusations related to his social media posts criticizing the Kremlin’s strict censorship laws, under which the ruling government seeks to maintain national unity against the West. Amidst political engagements, Kruglov insists that his messages were not born out of political hatred, but rather a call for betterment of life in Russia.

The trial and its outcome signal the difficulty of voicing opposition within Russia, as viewers look ahead to the upcoming State Duma elections. Yabloko, despite holding minimal regional influence, uses these instances to project its anti-war sentiments, which the state attempts to suppress. Party leader Nikolai Rybakov and Kruglov both stress the importance of political choices in shaping Russia's future.