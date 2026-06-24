Russian Political Opposition: A Ban on Dissent

Maxim Kruglov, deputy leader of Russia's Yabloko party, was jailed for seven years for allegedly spreading falsehoods about the Russian army. Arrested over Telegram posts, Kruglov maintains his innocence, indicating dissent is being criminalized ahead of elections. Kruglov continues to oppose the war in Ukraine, advocating for peaceful change.

Devdiscourse News Desk | The Deputy Leader Of Russias Yabloko Party | Updated: 24-06-2026 21:47 IST | Created: 24-06-2026 21:47 IST
Russian Political Opposition: A Ban on Dissent

Maxim Kruglov, deputy leader of Russia's Yabloko party, was sentenced to seven years in prison on Wednesday, found guilty of disseminating false information about the Russian military. The conviction has been interpreted as a crackdown on public dissent amidst ongoing conflict with Ukraine.

Kruglov, a former Moscow legislator, was detained in October following accusations related to his social media posts criticizing the Kremlin’s strict censorship laws, under which the ruling government seeks to maintain national unity against the West. Amidst political engagements, Kruglov insists that his messages were not born out of political hatred, but rather a call for betterment of life in Russia.

The trial and its outcome signal the difficulty of voicing opposition within Russia, as viewers look ahead to the upcoming State Duma elections. Yabloko, despite holding minimal regional influence, uses these instances to project its anti-war sentiments, which the state attempts to suppress. Party leader Nikolai Rybakov and Kruglov both stress the importance of political choices in shaping Russia's future.

TRENDING

1
Faster Mental Health Support Reaches More New Zealanders

Faster Mental Health Support Reaches More New Zealanders

New Zealand
2
INS Tarkash Concludes Mauritius Visit, Sails for Further Deployment

INS Tarkash Concludes Mauritius Visit, Sails for Further Deployment

India
3
Panchayat Service Delivery Takes Centre Stage in Srinagar

Panchayat Service Delivery Takes Centre Stage in Srinagar

India
4
Young SAPS Officer Inspires Through Service and Growth

Young SAPS Officer Inspires Through Service and Growth

South Africa

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Climate Shock, Empty Credit, No Land: Africa’s Women Farmers Face Triple Threat

Why Measles Campaigns in Africa Need Better Data, Targeting and Follow-Up

Electric Vehicles in South Africa: Promise, Power Gaps and the Road to Grid Readiness

Why the Next Global Food Crisis Could Begin With a Geopolitical Threat

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026