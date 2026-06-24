Maxim Kruglov, the deputy leader of Russia's liberal Yabloko party, has been sentenced to seven years in prison. He was convicted of disseminating false information regarding the Russian army, a conviction coming just two months before parliamentary elections.

Kruglov's arrest traces back to October last year, tied to two posts he made on Telegram in 2022. These posts cited U.N. data on casualties in Ukraine and events in Bucha, a controversial subject that Ukraine and its Western allies claim involved civilian killings by Russian forces, which Moscow denies.

Despite diminished power, Yabloko remains vocal against the war, using their electoral presence to broadcast their anti-war stance. The case against Kruglov reflects broader tensions as Russia anticipates elections for the State Duma in September.