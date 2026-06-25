Simulating the Seas: Taiwan's Strategic Response to Potential Chinese Blockade

Tensions between Taiwan and China intensified as Taiwanese officials simulated a scenario of a Chinese maritime blockade in a recent tabletop exercise. The operation was designed to counteract potential pressures from Beijing that extend beyond traditional military threats.

The exercise depicted a situation where China's Coast Guard increases its legal and enforcement actions, potentially disrupting Taiwan's maritime activities. This move, which included inspecting and seizing vessels, aimed to test Taiwan's readiness and response strategies.

In response, Taiwan employed a comprehensive strategy involving its Coast Guard and military forces, while also launching a broad international publicity campaign to highlight legal violations by China. The exercise underscores Taiwan's ongoing efforts to maintain its autonomy amidst increasing regional pressure.