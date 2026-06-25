Tech Stocks Surge Amid AI Optimism and Strong Economic Data

Wall Street's major indexes showed signs of an upcoming rise on Thursday, spearheaded by the Nasdaq, as optimistic forecasts from Micron and Qualcomm invigorated AI-related confidence. Positive economic indicators also contributed to this increasing investor sentiment.

Micron and Qualcomm have highlighted strong AI infrastructure demand, securing substantial financial commitments from clients. Micron surged by an impressive 18.3% during premarket trading, while Qualcomm impressively rose by 10.4%. Additional gains were noted in memory chip stocks such as Sandisk, Western Digital, and Seagate Technology.

The tech-driven market rally, which had recently faltered, gained renewed support. Key economic data, like the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) price index and GDP figures, remain consistent with expectations. Despite this, persistent inflation remains a concern, prompting anticipation of potential rate hikes following statements from Fed Chair Kevin Warsh.