NHAI Begins Barrier-Free Tolling at Gharaunda on NH-44

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has begun rolling out the Multi-Lane Free Flow (MLFF) Tolling System at Gharaunda Toll Plaza on the Panipat–Jalandhar stretch of National Highway-44, marking another step towards creating a faster, technology-driven highway network. The new system removes the need for vehicles to stop or slow down at toll plazas, allowing commuters to continue their journey without interruptions while toll charges are collected automatically through advanced electronic technology.

The rollout is part of the Government of India's broader vision of developing seamless and barrier-free highways that improve travel efficiency, reduce congestion and make road transport more convenient for millions of highway users. By replacing conventional toll booths with overhead gantry-based systems, NHAI aims to create a smoother travel experience while improving operational efficiency across the national highway network.

MLFF technology enables uninterrupted highway travel

The Multi-Lane Free Flow tolling system represents a major shift from the traditional toll collection model where vehicles are required to queue, stop and pass through physical barriers before continuing their journey.

Under the new arrangement, vehicles can travel at normal highway speeds while advanced electronic toll collection technology automatically identifies them using high-performance cameras, sensors and overhead gantries installed across the highway. The toll amount is then deducted directly from the vehicle owner's FASTag account without requiring any manual interaction.

This barrier-free system is expected to reduce traffic congestion that often develops near toll plazas, particularly during peak travel periods. Continuous vehicle movement also eliminates repeated braking, idling and acceleration, helping motorists save fuel while reducing overall travel time.

The overhead gantries used for toll collection provide a vertical clearance of approximately 5.5 to 6 metres, ensuring that all permitted vehicles, including heavy commercial transport, can move through the corridor without restrictions.

NHAI believes the new technology will significantly improve commuter convenience by allowing uninterrupted journeys while increasing the efficiency of toll collection across busy highway corridors.

New enforcement and payment systems introduced

To support the successful implementation of MLFF tolling, NHAI has introduced a range of enforcement measures designed to maintain smooth traffic movement and prevent misuse of the system.

Parking, unauthorised stoppages and encroachments have been prohibited within 200 metres on either side of the MLFF tolling zone to ensure vehicles continue moving safely through the corridor. Route Patrol Vehicles (RPVs) and local enforcement agencies will monitor these stretches regularly to prevent traffic violations such as wrong-side driving, number plate tampering and deliberate attempts to evade toll payments.

NHAI has also introduced a structured e-Notice mechanism for situations where toll deductions cannot be completed successfully through FASTag. These cases may arise if a FASTag account has insufficient balance, becomes inactive or encounters other tag-related issues.

Vehicle owners can check whether an e-Notice has been issued by visiting the dedicated National Informatics Centre (NIC) portal at www.nhfeenotice.parivahan.gov.in. Users can log in by entering their vehicle registration number and verifying their identity through a One-Time Password (OTP) sent to the mobile number linked with the vehicle in the VAHAN database. The same information can also be accessed through the Rajmargyatra mobile application, giving motorists multiple ways to review pending notices.

According to NHAI, users who settle the outstanding toll amount within 72 hours of receiving an e-Notice will only be required to pay the normal toll rate. If payment is delayed beyond 72 hours, the payable amount will increase to twice the applicable toll fee, in line with existing regulations.

Motorists who believe an e-Notice has been issued incorrectly can submit a grievance through the NIC portal within the same 72-hour period for review and resolution.

NHAI advises motorists to keep FASTags active

As the new tolling system becomes operational, NHAI has advised all highway users to ensure their FASTag accounts remain adequately funded before travelling. The authority has also reminded motorists to keep FASTags active and properly affixed to vehicle windshields so that toll transactions can be processed without interruption.

Drivers have also been encouraged to use clearly visible and compliant High Security Registration Plates (HSRP), as the MLFF system relies on advanced cameras and vehicle identification technology for accurate toll collection. Maintaining traffic discipline and following road signage within MLFF zones will also help ensure smooth operations and improve safety for all road users.

The rollout at Gharaunda builds on earlier successful implementations of Multi-Lane Free Flow tolling at Choryasi in Gujarat, Mundka Toll Plaza in Delhi, and Daulatpura Toll Plaza in Rajasthan. These projects have demonstrated how modern electronic toll collection systems can reduce waiting times while improving traffic flow on busy national highways.

With the introduction of MLFF tolling at another major location, NHAI continues its efforts to modernise India's highway infrastructure through the use of advanced digital technologies. The authority expects the new system to reduce congestion, improve fuel efficiency, shorten travel times and create a safer, smarter and more sustainable road transport network that supports the growing demand for efficient highway travel across the country.