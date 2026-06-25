Supreme Court Expands Gun Rights, Strikes Down Hawaii Law
The U.S. Supreme Court ruled against a Hawaii law limiting handgun carrying on private property open to the public. The 6-3 decision, authored by Justice Samuel Alito, found the law unconstitutional under the Second Amendment. The decision could influence similar laws nationwide, intensifying the ongoing gun rights debate.
The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday invalidated a Hawaii law restricting handgun carrying on private properties open to the public, marking the latest expansion of gun rights by the justices.
The 6-3 decision from the conservative-majority court deemed Hawaii's law unconstitutional, stating it infringed on the Second Amendment rights to "keep and bear arms." Justice Samuel Alito delivered the majority opinion, declaring that requiring property owners' "express authorization" for bringing guns onto their property hindered the constitutional protections for Americans seeking self-defense.
The ruling, which overturned a lower court’s decision, may influence similar laws across several states, escalating the fragmented national discourse on gun control and firearms violence. Dissenting liberal justices, led by Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, expressed concerns about the judiciary prioritizing gun access over legislative intent.
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Supreme Court Expands Gun Rights in Hawaii Ruling