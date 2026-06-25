Supreme Court Expands Gun Rights, Strikes Down Hawaii Law

The Us Supreme Court Struck Down On Thursday A Hawaii Law Restricting The Carrying Of Handguns On Private Property Open To The Public

The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday invalidated a Hawaii law restricting handgun carrying on private properties open to the public, marking the latest expansion of gun rights by the justices.

The 6-3 decision from the conservative-majority court deemed Hawaii's law unconstitutional, stating it infringed on the Second Amendment rights to "keep and bear arms." Justice Samuel Alito delivered the majority opinion, declaring that requiring property owners' "express authorization" for bringing guns onto their property hindered the constitutional protections for Americans seeking self-defense.

The ruling, which overturned a lower court’s decision, may influence similar laws across several states, escalating the fragmented national discourse on gun control and firearms violence. Dissenting liberal justices, led by Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, expressed concerns about the judiciary prioritizing gun access over legislative intent.