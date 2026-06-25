French Court Orders TotalEnergies to Disclose Climate Risks

TotalEnergies is required to disclose climate risks linked to its oil and gas products and provide mitigation plans, according to a Paris court ruling. This decision aligns with France's duty of vigilance law, though it stops short of specific mandates. NGOs view this as a partial victory against oil majors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | French Oil Major Totalenergies Must Disclose The Climate Risks Linked To Emissions From Its Oil And Gas Products And Set Out Plans To Mitigate Them | Updated: 25-06-2026 21:47 IST | Created: 25-06-2026 21:47 IST
French Court Orders TotalEnergies to Disclose Climate Risks
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French energy giant TotalEnergies must publicly disclose the climate risks associated with its oil and gas products, following a recent ruling by a Paris court. The verdict obligates the company to outline plans to mitigate these risks, aligning with France's 2017 corporate duty of vigilance law. However, the court did not enforce specific emissions reduction targets or restrictions on overseas operations.

The judicial decision represents a partial win for climate change NGOs, who have been pursuing accountability from oil majors like TotalEnergies under the duty of vigilance law. The law requires companies to recognize and act on risks tied to their business activities. The court emphasized that the extraction and marketing of oil products directly contribute to emissions, thereby involving companies like TotalEnergies in the broader climate conversation.

As a next step, TotalEnergies must submit an updated climate vigilance plan within six months. The focus will be on Scope 3 emissions, which pertain to end-user consumption. The company has yet to comment on whether it will appeal the ruling, while a coalition of NGOs, including Association SHERPA, celebrates this judgment as evidence of the company's capacity to influence emissions outcome.

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