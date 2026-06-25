Supreme Court's Glyphosate Ruling: A Major Win for Bayer

The Us Supreme Court Reined In Thousands Of Lawsuits Pursued In State Courts Accusing Bayer Of Failing To Warn Users That The Active Ingredient In Its Roundup Weedkiller Causes Cancer

The U.S. Supreme Court delivered a significant legal victory for Bayer by limiting lawsuits concerning the alleged cancer risk of Roundup weedkiller, citing federal law preemption over state claims.

In a 7-2 decision, the court overturned a Missouri jury's $1.25 million award to John Durnell, who alleged exposure to glyphosate in Roundup caused his cancer, reinforcing the EPA's stance that glyphosate does not require cancer warnings.

This ruling, met with criticism from environmental and health advocates, underscores a larger debate over public health implications and corporate accountability.