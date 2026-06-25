Supreme Court's Glyphosate Ruling: A Major Win for Bayer
The U.S. Supreme Court ruled in favor of Bayer, significantly reducing legal challenges related to its Roundup weedkiller. The court determined that federal pesticide law preempted state-level lawsuits claiming inadequate cancer warnings. This decision benefits Bayer but raises concerns among health advocates and activists.
The U.S. Supreme Court delivered a significant legal victory for Bayer by limiting lawsuits concerning the alleged cancer risk of Roundup weedkiller, citing federal law preemption over state claims.
In a 7-2 decision, the court overturned a Missouri jury's $1.25 million award to John Durnell, who alleged exposure to glyphosate in Roundup caused his cancer, reinforcing the EPA's stance that glyphosate does not require cancer warnings.
This ruling, met with criticism from environmental and health advocates, underscores a larger debate over public health implications and corporate accountability.