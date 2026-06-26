Ceasefire Challenged: Israeli Leaflets Warn Mansouri
Israeli forces distributed leaflets urging Mansouri residents to evacuate, marking a significant development since the Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire. Reports indicate Israel has added Mansouri to a contested zone monitored by Israeli troops. Lebanese officials assert that the boundary is strictly enforced, endangering civilians and soldiers. Farmers remain active in Mansouri despite risks.
Israeli forces have escalated tensions in southern Lebanon, distributing leaflets over the town of Mansouri, urging residents to evacuate, according to Lebanese state media reports on Friday. This marks the first such directive since the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hezbollah was established.
A senior Lebanese military official revealed that Israel recently included Mansouri within a zone it occupies inside southern Lebanon. Lebanese authorities assert that Israeli troops are rigorously enforcing the northern boundary of this zone by firing at individuals who approach, irrespective of whether they are civilians or Lebanese soldiers.
Despite increased tensions, local farmers have reportedly continued to access Mansouri, although they do not reside within the town.
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