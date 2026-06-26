Congo and Rwanda Head to International Court of Justice

The Democratic Republic Of Congo Has Filed A Case Against Rwanda At The International Court Of Justice Over Its Role In The Longrunning Conflict In The East

The Democratic Republic of Congo has officially filed a lawsuit against Rwanda at the International Court of Justice, the Congo government announced on Friday. This legal action accuses Rwanda of playing a detrimental role in the prolonged conflict affecting eastern Congo.

The dispute highlights the tense diplomatic relations between Congo and its neighboring Rwanda, fueled by accusations of interference and support for rebel groups exacerbating the violence in the region.

This development could significantly impact regional stability and international diplomatic efforts to mediate peace between the two nations embroiled in conflict.