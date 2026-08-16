Bangladesh Stuns Australia: Historic Test Cricket Victory

Bangladesh claimed a historic nine-wicket victory over Australia in Darwin, marking one of test cricket's most remarkable upsets. Mominul Haque's boundary sealed Bangladesh's first test win in Australia. The victory underscored the prowess of players like Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Hasan Mahmud, who played pivotal roles in this landmark achievement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-08-2026 12:00 IST | Created: 16-08-2026 12:00 IST
Bangladesh Stuns Australia: Historic Test Cricket Victory
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Bangladesh achieved a sensational nine-wicket triumph over Australia in Darwin during the series opener, marking an unprecedented upset in test cricket.

Mominul Haque led the charge, hitting the winning boundary to secure Bangladesh's first test victory in Australia, despite intense conditions at Marrara Oval.

The win was propelled by outstanding performances, notably from Mehidy Hasan Miraz, who played a crucial role with both bat and ball, showcasing Bangladesh's growing dominance on the test stage.

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