Bangladesh Eyes Historic Series Win After Dominant Display

Bangladesh all-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz spearheaded a comprehensive victory over Australia, propelling his team's ambitions for a rare series win. Aided by Hasan Mahmud's nine-wicket haul, Tanzid Hasan's century, and Miraz's all-round contribution, Bangladesh's cricket squad is now set for the decisive Test in Mackay.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-08-2026 10:36 IST | Created: 17-08-2026 10:36 IST
Bangladesh Eyes Historic Series Win After Dominant Display
Bangladesh team. (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI

In a resounding display of skill and determination, Bangladesh's cricket team dismantled Australia with a nine-wicket triumph in Darwin. All-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz was instrumental in the victory, both with the bat and the ball, setting his sights on clinching the series.

Miraz's superb performance, highlighted by a 154-ball 65 and a five-wicket haul, set the stage for a manageable 57-run chase, which his team accomplished with ease. As the series moves to Mackay for the final Test, Miraz is confident in his team's ability to retain their momentum and complete the sweep.

Key moments included Hasan Mahmud's nine-wicket match performance and Tanzid Hasan's century. Despite an earlier setback against Cricket Australia XI, the team's management, led by manager Nafis Iqbal and guide Mushtaq Ahmed, maintained faith, fostering belief that culminated in this triumph. A win in Mackay would elevate Bangladesh to third in the World Test Championship standings.

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