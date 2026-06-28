Censorship Controversy: Uganda's Media Shutdown

In a bold move against press freedom, Uganda's military chief, Muhoozi Kainerugaba, has ordered the closure of two major media outlets. Seen as a potential successor to his father, President Yoweri Museveni, Kainerugaba declared his disbelief in a free press in Uganda.

The affected outlets, the Daily Monitor and NTV Uganda, are owned by Nation Media Group, a Kenyan media conglomerate. Military personnel have been deployed to their offices in Kampala, restricting access to staff and shutting down broadcasts.

This decision has sparked concerns about media freedom in Uganda. The government remains silent, with no immediate response from their spokesperson or Nation Media Group's managing director in Uganda.