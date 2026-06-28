Censorship Controversy: Uganda's Media Shutdown

Uganda's military chief, Muhoozi Kainerugaba, ordered the closure of two major media outlets, citing disbelief in a free press. This move affects the Daily Monitor and NTV Uganda, both under Nation Media Group. Military presence has been reported at their premises, limiting access.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ugandas Military Chief | Updated: 28-06-2026 13:49 IST | Created: 28-06-2026 13:49 IST
Censorship Controversy: Uganda's Media Shutdown

In a bold move against press freedom, Uganda's military chief, Muhoozi Kainerugaba, has ordered the closure of two major media outlets. Seen as a potential successor to his father, President Yoweri Museveni, Kainerugaba declared his disbelief in a free press in Uganda.

The affected outlets, the Daily Monitor and NTV Uganda, are owned by Nation Media Group, a Kenyan media conglomerate. Military personnel have been deployed to their offices in Kampala, restricting access to staff and shutting down broadcasts.

This decision has sparked concerns about media freedom in Uganda. The government remains silent, with no immediate response from their spokesperson or Nation Media Group's managing director in Uganda.

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