Australia Doubles Down on Social Media Ban for Children

Australia Said On Saturday It Would Double The Maximum Penalty It Can Impose On Tech Firms Found To Have Failed To Uphold A Groundbreaking Social Media Ban For Children

In a bold move, Australia announced on Saturday that it would double the maximum penalty for tech companies that fail to enforce its pioneering social media ban for children.

Despite the country’s efforts, evidence shows the ban has had limited success in curbing teenage social media usage, prompting the government to elevate fines to A$99 million and extend the powers of the eSafety Commissioner.

This decision comes as the Albanese administration investigates potential non-compliance from platforms like Instagram, Facebook, and Snapchat while its global ramifications are watched closely.