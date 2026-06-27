Australia Doubles Down on Social Media Ban for Children
Australia plans to double penalties for tech firms not complying with its social media age ban, raising fines to A$99 million. The eSafety Commissioner's powers will be increased to force companies to prove compliance. Despite the ban, a large number of underage users remain active on platforms.
In a bold move, Australia announced on Saturday that it would double the maximum penalty for tech companies that fail to enforce its pioneering social media ban for children.
Despite the country’s efforts, evidence shows the ban has had limited success in curbing teenage social media usage, prompting the government to elevate fines to A$99 million and extend the powers of the eSafety Commissioner.
This decision comes as the Albanese administration investigates potential non-compliance from platforms like Instagram, Facebook, and Snapchat while its global ramifications are watched closely.