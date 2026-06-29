China Is Very Concerned About The Earthquakes In Venezuela And Has Decided To Add Million Yuan Million Of Emergency Supplies To The Country For Free

In a recent announcement, China has shown its solidarity with Venezuela following the devastation caused by recent earthquakes. The Asian giant is sending emergency supplies valued at 100 million yuan ($14.72 million) to the South American nation, as confirmed by a foreign ministry spokesperson.

At a press conference, spokesperson Guo Jiakun assured that the aid will be dispatched promptly, underlining China's willingness to assist Venezuela further if required. The move highlights Beijing's continued commitment to foreign aid and international cooperation in times of crisis.

As devastating natural disasters continue to challenge nations worldwide, China's generous offer stands as a gesture of goodwill and an example of timely international assistance. The current exchange rate stands at $1 equating to 6.7929 Chinese yuan renminbi.