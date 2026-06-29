Supreme Court Declines Trump's Appeal on Carroll Verdict
The U.S. Supreme Court refused to hear Donald Trump's appeal against a $5 million verdict favoring E. Jean Carroll, who accused him of sexual abuse and defamation. The court's decision upholds a lower court ruling and continues the legal battle between the former president and the magazine columnist.
In a significant legal decision, the U.S. Supreme Court declined to review President Donald Trump's attempt to overturn a $5 million verdict in favor of E. Jean Carroll, a former magazine columnist who accused him of sexual misconduct and defamation.
The Supreme Court's move comes after a lower court sustained the jury's 2023 verdict, which found Trump guilty of sexually abusing and defaming Carroll. The ruling rebuffed Trump's assertions that the trial was unjust, as evidence of alleged past sexual misconduct was admitted.
Trump expressed his dissatisfaction with the ruling on social media, labeling Carroll's lawsuit as "Fake" and "Weaponization." He vowed to persist in his legal fight against the defamation claim, which he views as an attack not just on himself, but on the United States as a whole.
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