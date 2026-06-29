Supreme Court Declines Trump's Appeal on Carroll Verdict

The Us Supreme Court Declined On Monday To Hear President Donald Trumps Bid To Overturn A Million Verdict In Favor Of E Jean Carroll In A Case In Which A Jury Found Him Liable For Sexually Abusing The Former Magazine Columnist And Then Defaming Her The Justices Turned Away Trumps Appeal After A Lower Court Upheld The Jury Verdict And Rejected Trumps Arguments That The Trial Was Unfair Because The Judge Impermissibly Let Jurors Hear Evidence Of His Alleged Past Sexual Misconduct Trump Has Been Battling Carroll

In a significant legal decision, the U.S. Supreme Court declined to review President Donald Trump's attempt to overturn a $5 million verdict in favor of E. Jean Carroll, a former magazine columnist who accused him of sexual misconduct and defamation.

The Supreme Court's move comes after a lower court sustained the jury's 2023 verdict, which found Trump guilty of sexually abusing and defaming Carroll. The ruling rebuffed Trump's assertions that the trial was unjust, as evidence of alleged past sexual misconduct was admitted.

Trump expressed his dissatisfaction with the ruling on social media, labeling Carroll's lawsuit as "Fake" and "Weaponization." He vowed to persist in his legal fight against the defamation claim, which he views as an attack not just on himself, but on the United States as a whole.