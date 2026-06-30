Tragic Shooting in San Jose: Ensuring Safety Amidst World Cup Festivities

A fatal shooting in San Jose, California, claimed one life and left another critically injured near the city's main site for World Cup watch parties. The event, which police determined was isolated and unrelated to the tournament, occurred late Sunday evening.

A suspect approached two pedestrians, both residents, before fleeing the scene. The incident did not take place during any active World Cup screenings, according to the San Jose Police Department. The victims were discovered close to San Pedro Square, a hub for World Cup activities.

The city emphasized the importance of ensuring safety for fans and visitors. San Jose officials pledged heightened police visibility throughout downtown to maintain a secure environment, as they continue to investigate the motive behind this crime.