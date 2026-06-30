Penalty Precision: England's Madueke Eyes World Cup Knockout Success

As England faces DR Congo in a crucial World Cup knockout match, forward Noni Madueke highlights the significance of penalty preparation. Having made his debut in the tournament, Madueke emphasizes the psychological aspect of penalties and remains confident in his ability to perform under pressure. England's defensive tactics could prove pivotal against DR Congo.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Englands World Cup Campaign Enters The Unforgiving Territory Of Knockout Football On Wednesday | Updated: 30-06-2026 02:07 IST | Created: 30-06-2026 02:07 IST
Penalty Precision: England's Madueke Eyes World Cup Knockout Success
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

England's World Cup campaign heads for a critical test as they face DR Congo in the Round of 32 knockout match, where the smallest error can be defining. In Atlanta, the stakes are high with forward Noni Madueke expressing how focused the team is, especially regarding penalty preparation.

Madueke, who made his World Cup debut in England's opening victory over Croatia, believes penalties encompass both mental and technical challenges. Reflecting on England's improved record under former manager Gareth Southgate, he remains poised to volunteer for spot-kick duties, emphasizing the psychological influence and his confident mindset.

Facing a Congolese squad likely opting for a defensive strategy, akin to Ghana's frustrating draw against England, Madueke underscores the necessity for offensive precision. Alongside competitor and teammate Bukayo Saka, Madueke aims to maneuver past DR Congo's defenses and further England's World Cup ambitions.

TRENDING

1
Tensions Ease as U.S. and Iran Agree to Renew Talks Over the Strait of Hormuz

Tensions Ease as U.S. and Iran Agree to Renew Talks Over the Strait of Hormu...

Global
2
Tech Battles, Tragic Falls, and Tactical Shifts: Financial Times' Top Stories

Tech Battles, Tragic Falls, and Tactical Shifts: Financial Times' Top Storie...

Global
3
Venezuela's Power Woes: Refineries Shut Down Amid Deadly Quakes

Venezuela's Power Woes: Refineries Shut Down Amid Deadly Quakes

Global
4
Miracle Amid Rubble: Father and Son Rescued Four Days After Venezuela Earthquake

Miracle Amid Rubble: Father and Son Rescued Four Days After Venezuela Earthq...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Why the Next Global Crisis Could Begin Online Unless Digital Regulation Catches Up, OECD Warns

Melting Ice, Rising Risk: Why Glacier Hazards Need Urgent Global Attention

Can SDG Education Confront the Power Structures Behind Climate and Hunger?

Can Rural Policy Deliver the SDGs, or Just Promise Them?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026