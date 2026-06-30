Penalty Precision: England's Madueke Eyes World Cup Knockout Success

England's World Cup campaign heads for a critical test as they face DR Congo in the Round of 32 knockout match, where the smallest error can be defining. In Atlanta, the stakes are high with forward Noni Madueke expressing how focused the team is, especially regarding penalty preparation.

Madueke, who made his World Cup debut in England's opening victory over Croatia, believes penalties encompass both mental and technical challenges. Reflecting on England's improved record under former manager Gareth Southgate, he remains poised to volunteer for spot-kick duties, emphasizing the psychological influence and his confident mindset.

Facing a Congolese squad likely opting for a defensive strategy, akin to Ghana's frustrating draw against England, Madueke underscores the necessity for offensive precision. Alongside competitor and teammate Bukayo Saka, Madueke aims to maneuver past DR Congo's defenses and further England's World Cup ambitions.