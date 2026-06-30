Supreme Court Shields Fed's Independence Against Trump's Challenge

The Us Supreme Court Refused On Monday To Let Donald Trump Fire Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook As It Stood Firm To Preserve The Central Banks Cherished Independence Against An Unprecedented Challenge By The Republican President The Court

In a closely watched decision, the U.S. Supreme Court has blocked President Donald Trump from removing Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook, reinforcing the central bank’s independence. The 5-4 ruling serves as a critical reminder of the Federal Reserve's autonomy in setting monetary policy without political interference.

Chief Justice John Roberts, siding with the court's liberals, criticized Trump for bypassing due process in his efforts to fire Cook based on unproven allegations of mortgage fraud. This move was seen as an attempt to quash dissenting monetary policy views within the Fed.

The court's decision maintains the stability of the Federal Reserve, safeguarding economic policy from presidential overreach while setting a precedent for future interactions between presidential power and federal agencies.