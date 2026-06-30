Billion-Pound Housebuilder Lawsuit Aims to Shake Industry
Several major UK housebuilders, including Barratt Redrow and Taylor Wimpey, face a potential multi-billion-pound lawsuit over alleged anticompetitive practices. Mark McLaren represents over 700,000 affected homeowners. The claim seeks £2.2 to £4.5 billion, alleging that companies shared sensitive pricing information, inflating new-build home prices.
Some of Britain's largest housebuilders, such as Barratt Redrow and Taylor Wimpey, are under legal scrutiny in a potential multi-billion-pound lawsuit alleging anticompetitive conduct.
The action, spearheaded by Mark McLaren, represents over 700,000 buyers who purchased new-build homes in Britain between October 2015 and June 2026. It seeks £2.2 to £4.5 billion in damages.
Documents claim builders shared sensitive information, distorting competition and increasing prices. This follows a regulatory probe settling last October, requiring companies to compensate and commit to better compliance practices.