Billion-Pound Housebuilder Lawsuit Aims to Shake Industry

Some of Britain's largest housebuilders, such as Barratt Redrow and Taylor Wimpey, are under legal scrutiny in a potential multi-billion-pound lawsuit alleging anticompetitive conduct.

The action, spearheaded by Mark McLaren, represents over 700,000 buyers who purchased new-build homes in Britain between October 2015 and June 2026. It seeks £2.2 to £4.5 billion in damages.

Documents claim builders shared sensitive information, distorting competition and increasing prices. This follows a regulatory probe settling last October, requiring companies to compensate and commit to better compliance practices.