The Cost of Montenegro's EU Accession
Montenegro's potential accession to the European Union is projected to cost about €3.2 billion, equivalent to less than 1 euro per year for each EU citizen, according to the European Commission. The report highlights the minimal economic impact on individual citizens, emphasizing the broader benefits of expansion.
The European Commission has projected that Montenegro's planned accession into the European Union will incur a cost of approximately €3.2 billion or $3.65 billion.
This financial outlay translates to an insignificant individual cost of less than 1 euro annually for each EU citizen, reflecting a minimal economic impact at the individual level.
Despite the expenses, the Commission emphasizes the broader geopolitical and economic benefits that Montenegro's accession could bring to the EU.