Montenegros Planned Accession Into The European Union Would Cost About Billion Billion For The Eu

The European Commission has projected that Montenegro's planned accession into the European Union will incur a cost of approximately €3.2 billion or $3.65 billion.

This financial outlay translates to an insignificant individual cost of less than 1 euro annually for each EU citizen, reflecting a minimal economic impact at the individual level.

Despite the expenses, the Commission emphasizes the broader geopolitical and economic benefits that Montenegro's accession could bring to the EU.