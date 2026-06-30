The Future of FM Radio in India: Will Reforms Keep It Alive?
Amidst dwindling revenues and increasing competition from digital audio platforms, FM radio in India faces existential challenges. Stakeholders urge governmental reforms, citing restrictive regulations inhibiting growth. With a focus on technological transitions, license renewals, and unlocking FM chips in smartphones, the industry seeks to revitalize its waning influence.
The FM radio industry in India is grappling with substantial challenges, hindered by government regulations that limit its growth potential. Unlike other nations, India restricts private FM stations from broadcasting news, a privilege reserved for All India Radio, and this regulatory constraint is stymying the industry's ability to compete and innovate.
Recent developments, such as HT Media surrendering FM licenses, underscore the urgency for reforms. The industry is advocating for reduced GST rates on radio services, license fee revisions, and enabling FM receivers on smartphones. These steps, they argue, would create a more equitable environment for competition with digital audio platforms.
Despite digital shifts, FM radio remains a vital medium for millions of Indians, especially during commutes and network outages. However, without actionable government intervention, the industry warns of continued decline, with potential exits by smaller operators, ultimately diminishing FM radio's diverse representation across India.
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