From PGMO to Pro Ref: The New Era of English Soccer Officiating

The English Football Association has announced the rebranding of the professional refereeing body from PGMO to Pro Ref. Supported by funding from prominent leagues, the new initiative aims to enhance refereeing talent and unify officiating groups across Premier League and EFL Championship games.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Professional Game Match Officials Pgmo | Updated: 30-06-2026 15:59 IST | Created: 30-06-2026 15:59 IST
From PGMO to Pro Ref: The New Era of English Soccer Officiating

The English Football Association revealed on Tuesday that English soccer's professional refereeing body has undergone a rebranding from Professional Game Match Officials (PGMO) to Professional Game Referees, known as Pro Ref.

This transition is being bolstered by increased funding under a three-year agreement backed by the Premier League, the English Football League (EFL), the FA, and the Women's Super League. The funding will be directed toward expanding programs dedicated to developing refereeing talent.

As part of this initiative, referees who typically oversee Premier League matches and serve as video assistant referees (VAR), as well as those who officiate in the EFL Championship and other EFL competitions, will be integrated into a single group. This group will manage officiating for both Premier League and EFL Championship games.

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