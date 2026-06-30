Honoring the Santhal Heroes: A Tribute to the Tribal Spirit on Hul Diwas

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Droupadi Murmu paid tribute to the Santhal rebellion heroes on Hul Diwas. The day commemorates the valiant struggle of Sido-Kanhu and other leaders against British rule, symbolizing the tribal community's enduring spirit and inspiring generations to fight against oppression and exploitation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-06-2026 16:04 IST | Created: 30-06-2026 16:04 IST
Honoring the Santhal Heroes: A Tribute to the Tribal Spirit on Hul Diwas
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid homage to the heroes of the Santhal rebellion on Hul Diwas, describing it as a "powerful symbol of the extraordinary spirit of the tribal community." In a message posted on X, Modi highlighted the courage, sacrifice, and dedication demonstrated by the Santhal leaders in defending the nation's honor and tribal identity, which continues to inspire future generations.

"Hul Diwas is a powerful symbol of the extraordinary spirit of our tribal community, willing to die for the motherland. On this glorious occasion, I pay tribute to the brave warriors—Sido-Kanhu, Chand-Bhairav, and Phulo-Jhano—who stood firm against foreign rule's injustice," the Prime Minister expressed. Earlier, President Droupadi Murmu also honored the Santhal rebellion heroes, asserting their "valour, sacrifice, and martyrdom will forever inspire all fellow citizens."

Posting on X, President Murmu remembered the Santhal Hul of 1855, one of India's earliest organized uprisings against British colonial rule. She paid her respects to the immortal heroic figures of Sido-Kanhu, Chand-Bhairav, Phulo-Jhano, and others for their sacrifices and enduring inspiration to the country's citizens. Hul Diwas, observed annually on June 30, marks the 1855 Santhal Hul, when over 10,000 Santhal villagers assembled at Bhognadih, declaring independence from British rule, and launched a rebellion against exploitative practices.

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