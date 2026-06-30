Cheng Fubo Appointed New Party Chief of Chinese Asset Regulator
Cheng Fubo has been appointed as the Communist Party chief of China's state-owned asset regulator, following the removal of Zhang Yuzhuo from the role in June. Zhang has since taken up the position of party chief at the Chinese Academy of Engineering.
The Chinese government has announced the appointment of Cheng Fubo as the new Communist Party chief of its state-owned asset regulator. The announcement was made on Tuesday in an official statement released by the regulator.
Cheng Fubo takes over the role following the recent removal of Zhang Yuzhuo, who was relieved of his duties as chairman of the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission in early June.
Zhang has transitioned to his new role as the party chief of the Chinese Academy of Engineering.