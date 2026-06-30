Starmer's Defence Legacy: A Bold £15 Billion Plan for Britain's Future

Prime Minister Keir Starmer has revealed a £15 billion Defence Investment Plan aimed at preparing the United Kingdom for future conflicts. The initiative, which Starmer described as his legacy, comes just before he is expected to step down, making it potentially his final major policy move.

The ambitious plan, sharpened following the resignation of former Defence Minister John Healey, was presented as Britain moves closer to meeting its NATO defence spending target of 3.5% of GDP by 2035. Starmer will present the plan at an upcoming NATO meeting in Ankara, hoping to signify Britain's commitment to bolstering its defence infrastructure.

Despite welcoming by some, including the GMB trade union, critics are raising concerns. General Richard Barrons, among others, highlighted a £28 billion shortfall over the next four years, questioning whether the funds are enough to ensure Britain is effectively prepared for potential threats from adversaries like Russia by 2030.