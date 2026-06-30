Revolutionary Guards Targeted in Kermanshah Attack

Two members of Iran's Revolutionary Guards were killed in a 'terrorist' shooting in Kermanshah. An armed group named Xori Hiwa claimed responsibility, alleging involvement in suppressing Kurdish protests during the 'Women, Life, Freedom' movement, ignited by Mahsa Amini's death in 2022.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Two Members Of Irans Revolutionary Guards Were Killed And Two Wounded In What The Guards Described As A Terrorist Shooting In The Western Province Of Kermanshah On Monday Evening | Updated: 30-06-2026 15:16 IST | Created: 30-06-2026 15:16 IST
Revolutionary Guards Targeted in Kermanshah Attack
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Two members of Iran's Revolutionary Guards were killed and two others injured in what was described as a 'terrorist' attack in Kermanshah province on Monday night, according to state media reports on Tuesday.

The assailants reportedly opened fire outside the home of the Guards' members, prompting an investigation by authorities to track down those responsible. The Norway-based Kurdish rights organization Hengaw reported that a newly formed armed group, calling itself 'Xori Hiwa' or 'Sun of Hope,' claimed responsibility for the attack. The group accused the Guards of participating in the suppression of protests in Kurdish regions during the 'Women, Life, Freedom' movement.

The movement, which began in 2022, was sparked by the death of Kurdish Iranian woman Mahsa Amini while detained by the morality police for alleged dress code violations, leading to widespread demonstrations across Iran.

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