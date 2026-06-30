Deadly Attack on Iran's Revolutionary Guards in Kermanshah

Two members of Iran's Revolutionary Guards were killed and two others injured in a shooting described as 'terrorist' by the Guards. The attack took place outside their home in Kermanshah province. Authorities are investigating to identify those behind the attack, according to state media reports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Two Members Of Irans Revolutionary Guards Were Killed And Two Others Wounded In What The Guards Described As A Terrorist Shooting In The Western Province Of Kermanshah On Monday Evening | Updated: 30-06-2026 10:27 IST | Created: 30-06-2026 10:27 IST
Deadly Attack on Iran's Revolutionary Guards in Kermanshah
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Two members of Iran's Revolutionary Guards lost their lives while two others sustained injuries in what has been labeled as a 'terrorist' attack in western Kermanshah province on Monday evening.

State media, providing details on Tuesday, described the attack where gunmen opened fire outside the Guards members' residence.

Authorities are actively conducting investigations to uncover the identities of the perpetrators, as reported by the state media.

TRENDING

1
Global Air Cargo Demand Climbs 6% Despite Regional Challenges

Global Air Cargo Demand Climbs 6% Despite Regional Challenges

Global
2
WHO Warns Air Pollution Gap Remains Wide Across the World

WHO Warns Air Pollution Gap Remains Wide Across the World

Global
3
Tensions Ease as U.S. and Iran Agree to Renew Talks Over the Strait of Hormuz

Tensions Ease as U.S. and Iran Agree to Renew Talks Over the Strait of Hormu...

Global
4
Tech Battles, Tragic Falls, and Tactical Shifts: Financial Times' Top Stories

Tech Battles, Tragic Falls, and Tactical Shifts: Financial Times' Top Storie...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Prosperity Without Inclusion Is a Mirage: Why the SDGs Must Move Together

Machines in the Field, Fewer Hands at Work: South Africa’s 4IR Farm Dilemma

AI in Healthcare Delivers Real Results, but WHO Says Better Policies Will Decide Its Global Success

Why the Next Global Crisis Could Begin Online Unless Digital Regulation Catches Up, OECD Warns

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026