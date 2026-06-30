Deadly Attack on Iran's Revolutionary Guards in Kermanshah

Two Members Of Irans Revolutionary Guards Were Killed And Two Others Wounded In What The Guards Described As A Terrorist Shooting In The Western Province Of Kermanshah On Monday Evening

Two members of Iran's Revolutionary Guards lost their lives while two others sustained injuries in what has been labeled as a 'terrorist' attack in western Kermanshah province on Monday evening.

State media, providing details on Tuesday, described the attack where gunmen opened fire outside the Guards members' residence.

Authorities are actively conducting investigations to uncover the identities of the perpetrators, as reported by the state media.