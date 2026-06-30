Deadly Attack on Iran's Revolutionary Guards in Kermanshah
Two members of Iran's Revolutionary Guards were killed and two others injured in a shooting described as 'terrorist' by the Guards. The attack took place outside their home in Kermanshah province. Authorities are investigating to identify those behind the attack, according to state media reports.
Two members of Iran's Revolutionary Guards lost their lives while two others sustained injuries in what has been labeled as a 'terrorist' attack in western Kermanshah province on Monday evening.
State media, providing details on Tuesday, described the attack where gunmen opened fire outside the Guards members' residence.
Authorities are actively conducting investigations to uncover the identities of the perpetrators, as reported by the state media.