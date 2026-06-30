Luxury Blown Apart: Explosive Attack on Ukrainian Oligarch in Monaco
An explosion in Monaco on Monday targeted Ukrainian oligarch Vadym Yermolaiev, injuring him, his partner, and son. The attacker, believed to be fleeing to France, left a parcel bomb that detonated upon the family's arrival. The incident has triggered a binational investigation to apprehend the suspect swiftly.
An explosion rocked the affluent enclave of Monaco, as investigators pursue a suspected bomber who targeted Ukrainian oligarch Vadym Yermolaiev. The attack has left Yermolaiev, his partner, and his son hospitalized. Authorities believe the suspect fled to France after planting the explosive parcel.
The principality, known for its opulence, is stunned by the brazen assault. Monaco prosecutor Stephane Thibault shared at a press conference that the attacker is wanted for attempted murder, and collaboration with French authorities is underway to expedite his capture.
The injured Yermolaiev, who holds Cypriot citizenship and was sanctioned by Ukraine in 2023 for alleged business dealings in Russian-occupied Crimea, continues to draw international attention. Prince Albert of Monaco condemned the attack as "an odious act" that has shocked the community.