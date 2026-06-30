Surprises and Expectations at Wimbledon Day 2

Highlights Of The Second Day At Wimbledon On Tuesday Times Gmt Anisimova Through To Second Round

Wimbledon day two witnessed an array of surprises and disappointments. Amanda Anisimova, a finalist from last year, progressed with a commanding victory over Lina Gjorcheska. However, British hopes were dashed as Katie Boulter succumbed to an early exit, losing to 18-year-old Tyra Grant in straight sets.

As play began under overcast skies and moderate temperatures, fans awaited big names like Serena Williams to grace the courts. Djokovic and other top players were also poised to reaffirm their dominance, while eager underdogs aimed to pull off shocks.

The lineup at the All England Club showcased exciting matchups, promising an unpredictable trajectory as the tournament unfolds. With local contenders eliminated, international talents now draw focus, heightening the competitive spirit at Wimbledon.