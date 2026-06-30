Tino Livramento's Road to Recovery: Pre-Season Return Expected
Newcastle defender Tino Livramento has had minor surgery following a calf injury sustained during England squad training in June. This injury led to his exclusion from the World Cup roster. The Premier League club anticipates his return in pre-season after a series of previous injuries.
Newcastle United's promising defender, Tino Livramento, has successfully undergone minor surgery after sustaining a calf injury, according to a club statement released on Tuesday.
The young defender was injured while training with the England squad in June and was subsequently replaced by Chelsea's Trevoh Chalobah in the World Cup lineup.
Despite a challenging season marred by multiple injuries, Livramento is expected to make his return during pre-season, with Newcastle set to kick off their 2026-27 Premier League campaign against Liverpool on August 23.