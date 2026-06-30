Tino Livramento's Road to Recovery: Pre-Season Return Expected

Newcastle defender Tino Livramento has had minor surgery following a calf injury sustained during England squad training in June. This injury led to his exclusion from the World Cup roster. The Premier League club anticipates his return in pre-season after a series of previous injuries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newcastle Defender Tino Livramento Has Undergone Minor Surgery After Suffering A Calf Injury And Is Expected To Return During Preseason | Updated: 30-06-2026 16:50 IST | Created: 30-06-2026 16:50 IST
Tino Livramento's Road to Recovery: Pre-Season Return Expected

Newcastle United's promising defender, Tino Livramento, has successfully undergone minor surgery after sustaining a calf injury, according to a club statement released on Tuesday.

The young defender was injured while training with the England squad in June and was subsequently replaced by Chelsea's Trevoh Chalobah in the World Cup lineup.

Despite a challenging season marred by multiple injuries, Livramento is expected to make his return during pre-season, with Newcastle set to kick off their 2026-27 Premier League campaign against Liverpool on August 23.

TRENDING

1
Global Air Cargo Demand Climbs 6% Despite Regional Challenges

Global Air Cargo Demand Climbs 6% Despite Regional Challenges

Global
2
WHO Warns Air Pollution Gap Remains Wide Across the World

WHO Warns Air Pollution Gap Remains Wide Across the World

Global
3
Tensions Ease as U.S. and Iran Agree to Renew Talks Over the Strait of Hormuz

Tensions Ease as U.S. and Iran Agree to Renew Talks Over the Strait of Hormu...

Global
4
Tech Battles, Tragic Falls, and Tactical Shifts: Financial Times' Top Stories

Tech Battles, Tragic Falls, and Tactical Shifts: Financial Times' Top Storie...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Prosperity Without Inclusion Is a Mirage: Why the SDGs Must Move Together

Machines in the Field, Fewer Hands at Work: South Africa’s 4IR Farm Dilemma

AI in Healthcare Delivers Real Results, but WHO Says Better Policies Will Decide Its Global Success

Why the Next Global Crisis Could Begin Online Unless Digital Regulation Catches Up, OECD Warns

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026