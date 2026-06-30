Tino Livramento's Road to Recovery: Pre-Season Return Expected

Newcastle Defender Tino Livramento Has Undergone Minor Surgery After Suffering A Calf Injury And Is Expected To Return During Preseason

Newcastle United's promising defender, Tino Livramento, has successfully undergone minor surgery after sustaining a calf injury, according to a club statement released on Tuesday.

The young defender was injured while training with the England squad in June and was subsequently replaced by Chelsea's Trevoh Chalobah in the World Cup lineup.

Despite a challenging season marred by multiple injuries, Livramento is expected to make his return during pre-season, with Newcastle set to kick off their 2026-27 Premier League campaign against Liverpool on August 23.