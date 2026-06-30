Central Electricity Authority, BSES urge citizens to adopt safer electrical practices

The Central Electricity Authority (CEA), in collaboration with BSES, observed Electrical Safety Day 2026 in New Delhi with a nationwide call to reduce electrical fire accidents through greater public awareness and preventive action. The event, held on June 29, centred on the theme, "Today's Awareness, Tomorrow's Prevention: Let Us All Unite to Prevent Fire Hazards from Electrical Short Circuits."

More than 1,300 participants from across the power sector attended the programme, including representatives from utilities, regulatory bodies, Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs), hospitals, schools, industries, manufacturers, and field technicians. Thousands of others joined through a live online webcast, expanding the event's outreach across the country. CEA Chairperson Ghanshyam Prasad, senior CEA officials, Director General of Fire Services, Civil Defence and Home Guards Sunil Kumar Jha, and BSES Group CEO Amal Sinha were among the dignitaries present.

Ministers stress prevention through awareness and safe practices

Union Power and Housing & Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal, in a video message, said electrical safety is an essential part of India's journey towards Viksit Bharat 2047. He noted that most electrical fires caused by short circuits can be prevented through regular inspections, proper earthing, preventive maintenance, and the use of quality electrical equipment.

He encouraged Resident Welfare Associations, industries, hospitals, commercial establishments, and infrastructure agencies to make electrical safety a routine practice rather than an occasional activity. He also welcomed the launch of two new awareness publications, Vidyut Suraksha Bodh and the Electrical Fire Safety Book, describing them as valuable tools for promoting safety awareness among children and the wider public.

Minister of State for Power and New & Renewable Energy Shripad Yesso Naik also urged citizens to adopt safe electrical habits at homes, workplaces, and public spaces. He said avoiding overloaded circuits, carrying out timely safety inspections, and using certified electrical products can significantly reduce fire risks.

New safety books and awareness campaigns launched

A major highlight of the event was the launch of Vidyut Suraksha Bodh, a child-friendly handbook that introduces electrical safety through simple lessons, stories, illustrations, and activities. The book teaches children how to safely use electricity, avoid dangerous situations, and respond during electrical emergencies and lightning incidents.

The Electrical Fire Safety Book was also released as a practical guide covering the causes of electrical fires, preventive measures, emergency response, and safe electrical practices for homes, commercial buildings, industries, and emerging technologies such as Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS). To make safety messages more accessible, organisers also staged a street play and a thematic presentation titled "Fire Speaks – The Journey of Fire," explaining common causes of electrical fires and the importance of responsible behaviour through interactive storytelling.

The event concluded with a pledge to continue awareness activities throughout National Electrical Safety Week, including community outreach, school programmes, safety campaigns, and public engagement initiatives. Organisers stressed that preventing electrical accidents requires continuous vigilance and collective participation from governments, utilities, industries, and citizens alike.