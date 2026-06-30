Caspian Sea Crisis: Framework for Regional Cooperation in 2023

A Legal Framework Could Be Drawn Up This Year On Regional Cooperation To Monitor And Seek To Adapt To Falling Water Levels In The Caspian Sea

A senior Azerbaijani water official has revealed to Reuters that efforts are underway to draft a legal framework focused on regional cooperation by the end of this year. The objective is to monitor and adapt to the declining water levels in the Caspian Sea.

The Caspian Sea is experiencing an alarming decrease in its water levels, shrinking at an unprecedented rate. This phenomenon poses significant environmental challenges, prompting urgent action among the coastal countries.

The proposed framework aims to facilitate collaboration among the nations bordering the Caspian Sea, emphasizing a collective approach to environmental preservation and adaptation strategies in response to the changing conditions of the sea.